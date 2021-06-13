Hive Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Hive has a market cap of $147.47 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000187 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000635 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001759 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,072,902 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

