Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the May 13th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HCMLY stock remained flat at $$12.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,166. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Several research firms have commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Holcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

