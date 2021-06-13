Holo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132.63 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $132.63 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00800766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.13 or 0.08139111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00084366 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

