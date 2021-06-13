Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Hologic worth $27,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

