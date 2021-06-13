HOMIHELP Trading Down 11.7% This Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $17.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00778659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.08 or 0.08071956 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

