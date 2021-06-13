Honest Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32,632.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $32,632.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00056197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00165310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00185926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.32 or 0.01100490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.49 or 0.99705087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

