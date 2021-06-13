Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HNGKY stock remained flat at $$24.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 362. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64.
About Hongkong Land
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.