Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th.
In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.18.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
