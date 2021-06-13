Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

