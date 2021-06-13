Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 168.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 98,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

