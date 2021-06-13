Hord (HORD) Price Down 18.9% This Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Hord has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $161,144.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00163057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00187897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.08 or 0.01114432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,748.67 or 0.99941161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,701,133 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

