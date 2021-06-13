Horizen (ZEN) Hits Market Cap of $921.61 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $921.61 million and $44.01 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $82.37 or 0.00211348 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.69 or 0.00335334 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00147087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 127.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,188,856 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

