Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $113,899.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.01114374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.38 or 0.99804019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

