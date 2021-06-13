Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Acquired by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,744 shares during the quarter. Howard Bancorp accounts for approximately 4.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 2.80% of Howard Bancorp worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBMD. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $317.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

