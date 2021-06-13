Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

