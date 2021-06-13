Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

