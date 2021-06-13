Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 173,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $39,122.90. Also, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,503 shares of company stock valued at $137,073. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.