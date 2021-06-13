Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $419.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.