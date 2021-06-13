Humaniq 24 Hour Volume Hits $98,683.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $98,683.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00805760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.49 or 0.08097420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

