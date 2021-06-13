Humanscape Price Hits $0.0754 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $11,353.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.00797588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.20 or 0.08160004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

