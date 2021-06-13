HUNT Market Capitalization Achieves $24.47 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $24.47 million and $834.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.74 or 0.08259415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085719 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.