HUNT Trading Down 20.5% This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and approximately $469.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00805306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.38 or 0.08108326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00084027 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.