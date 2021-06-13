Huobi BTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $25.16 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $25.16 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $39,181.39 or 1.00768513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056427 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01138133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.98 or 1.00793191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 37,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

