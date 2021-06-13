Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $13.08 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $145.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $13.08 or 0.00036468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00022593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00791137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.68 or 0.08186490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

