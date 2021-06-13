Huobi Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $175.33 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.75 or 0.00035369 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $175.33 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00805138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.76 or 0.08098988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

