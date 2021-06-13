HUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $474.93 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $732.78 million and $474.93 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00797362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.80 or 0.08155129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085006 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 732,419,577 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

