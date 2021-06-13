hybrix (HY) Market Cap Achieves $5.47 Million

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, hybrix has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. hybrix has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $934.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hybrix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00056113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00166326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00194886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.19 or 0.01093133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,893.00 or 1.00042760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,345 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

