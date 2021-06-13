HYCON (HYC) Price Down 49.1% Over Last Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $1.71 million and $211,792.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00082946 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,874,684 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,874,683 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

