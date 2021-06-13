Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hydromer stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,752. Hydromer has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99.
