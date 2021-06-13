HyperCash (HC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.04 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $37.93 million and $4.04 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,064.76 or 1.00468573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00355467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00437293 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.94 or 0.00830564 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003494 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

