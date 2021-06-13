HyperExchange 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,655.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $520,791.52 and $3,655.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00056475 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00172797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00195389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.53 or 0.01107366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,784.09 or 0.99680593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

