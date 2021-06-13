HyperQuant (HQT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,532.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $26,882.13 and approximately $4,532.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00808402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.08144964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084312 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.