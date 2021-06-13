HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.12% of HyreCar worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in HyreCar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in HyreCar by 66.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HyreCar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HyreCar from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In other news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Insiders sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 2.87.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.