IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC opened at $152.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

