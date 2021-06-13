Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Tops $34,143.99

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $34,143.99 or 0.91260206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.58 million and approximately $441,509.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00169066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00192758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.01171553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,440.02 or 1.00069847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

