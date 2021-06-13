ICHI (ICHI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,204.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ICHI has a market cap of $10.47 million and $45,204.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00009257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00056845 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00171462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01136917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,509.37 or 1.00182134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,020,838 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

