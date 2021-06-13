Iconic Token Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $995.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056809 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00164679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00187587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.01129060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.49 or 0.99573422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

