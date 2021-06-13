Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $5,384.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056948 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00167665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00187376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.01128801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,801,822 coins and its circulating supply is 44,046,505 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

