IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX stock opened at $220.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $145.85 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.86.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

