IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Navellier & Associates Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $584.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $538.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $584.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

