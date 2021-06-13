IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $584.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.17 and a 52 week high of $584.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.