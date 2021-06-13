Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $6.25 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00015948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $131,743.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,262 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

