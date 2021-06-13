iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.13 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00008890 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $276.42 million and $18.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00789856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.32 or 0.08076512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084270 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

