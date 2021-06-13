IG Gold (IGG) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $19,381.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022484 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

