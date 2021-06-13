IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 2,542.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN opened at $0.01 on Friday. IGEN Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

