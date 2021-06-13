IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $807,833.04

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $807,833.04 and approximately $36,039.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00806096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.07 or 0.08117811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084455 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol's total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol's official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol's official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

