ImageCoin Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $278,173.06 and approximately $112,673.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 227.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,213,942 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

