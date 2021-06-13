Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.90 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Incent has traded up 42% against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $287,416.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00167201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00188023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.01140391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,933.02 or 0.99813970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

