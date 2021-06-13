Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 108.3% in May

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:INCZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. Incitec Pivot has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0078 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

