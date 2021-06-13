Indorse Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $343,212.21 and approximately $14.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00804195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08118264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00084144 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

